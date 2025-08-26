Horton (ankle) beat out Marquez Valdes-Scantling for the No. 3 wide receiver role during training camp, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Valdes-Scantling was released Tuesday. A rookie fifth-round pick, Horton quickly usurped Valdes-Scantling in the pecking order during training camp, and the veteran's release confirms not only that Horton will be the No. 3 wideout but also that he should be past his ankle injury for the Week 1 matchup versus the 49ers. Horton was highly productive at Colorado State and ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. The No. 3 role in Seattle may be underwhelming because the Seahawks are projected to be a run-heavy offense, but Horton's emergence in camp speaks to his long-term potential, especially in dynasty formats.