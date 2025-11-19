Hornton (groin/shin) will not participate in Wednesday's practice, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Horton has missed back-to-back games due to a pair of injuries, and he'll have just two more opportunities to get back on the field prior to Sunday's matchup against the Titans. Head coach Mike Macdonald said last Friday that a stint on IR could be in consideration for Horton, which indicates that he could miss multiple more weeks.