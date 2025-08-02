Horton worked with the first-team offense Friday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Horton's an interesting prospect because he may have been drafted if he left college in 2022 after posting a 71-1,136-8 line at Colorado State, but he returned for his senior year where he registered a 96-1,136-8 line. He once again chose to stay in school for a fifth season, which was cut short by a knee injury after just six games. Nevertheless, the Seahawks picked him in the fifth round after he recorded a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds. Bell stated that Horton made multiple big plays with the starting offense and looks fully past his knee injury. Bumping Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the second team this early in camp is an encouraging sign, making it clear Horton can secure the No. 3 job by finishing training camp strong.