Homer (undisclosed) participated in practice Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Just two days removed from sitting out Sunday, Homer rejoined his backfield mates, at least the healthy bodies in Chris Carson and DeeJay Dallas. Homer himself may be limited, so it's difficult to say whether he can make inroads on the injured Carlos Hyde, who also is dealing with an unknown injury at the moment.
