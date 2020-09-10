Homer (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report and is expected to suit up in Sunday's game versus the Falcons, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Homer missed a handful of practices toward the end of training camp, but he's healthy and ready for his second NFL season. He is lined up as the No. 3 RB behind Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde to begin the season, although rookie DeeJay Dallas could be in the mix as well. Hyde is likely the main beneficiary if Carson's reps are limited after recovering the fractured hip that ended his 2019 season, but Homer would likely factor into that scenario as well.