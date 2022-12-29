Homer (ankle) sat out Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Fellow running back Kenneth Walker, though his absence may be more maintenance-related to ensure he's as healthy as possible for game day. Meanwhile, DeeJay Dallas (ankle) was a limited participant. Homer himself sprained his ankle this past Saturday in Kansas City, capping him at one snap on offense and four on special teams. His usage was well behind Walker (who played 40 of 76 snaps on offense) and Dallas (35 of 76), and Homer's new health concern may be putting him down further in the pecking order in the Seahawks backfield. Ultimately, Friday's practice report may clarify the overall situation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.
