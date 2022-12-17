Homer rushed once for five yards and caught all four of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's 21-13 loss to the 49ers.

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker returned from an ankle injury and handled 16 touches, and Homer was limited to just 15 snaps. However, he still managed to make an impact with his highest catch total since Week 2, which was coincidently also against the 49ers. Homer will continue to play second fiddle to Walker for the remainder of the season, so his fantasy value will be unreliable.