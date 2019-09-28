Play

Homer (quadriceps) is absent from the Seahawks' injury report ahead of Sunday's clash against the Cardinals.

Homer popped up on the injury report after practicing in limited fashion earlier in the week, but looks good to go after logging a full workload Friday. Barring any setbacks, look for him to return to his usual role of providing running back depth and contributing on special teams.

