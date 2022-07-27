Homer is expected to compete with DeeJay Dallas for a third-down role following news that Chris Carson (neck) will retire, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Homer was going to be on the roster bubble if Carson managed to get cleared before Week 1 because the Seahawks picked Kenneth Walker in the second round of April's draft. However, he has a much better chance to make the roster now that Carson is out of the picture. Homer is a skilled special-teams player and the Seahawks' best pass protector; Dallas is considered the better pass catcher of the two. It wouldn't be surprising for either Homer or Dallas to run away with the third-down job outright, but neither player will be a dependable fantasy option as long as Walker and Rashaad Penny are healthy.