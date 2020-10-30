Homer (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with San Francisco, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Coach Pete Carroll said Homer would be able to play, but it doesn't look like a sure thing after the running back was held out of practice Wednesday through Friday. This wouldn't normally be a huge concern for the Seattle offense, but Chris Carson (foot) is listed as questionable and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) as doubtful. Homer could have an expanded role if he's the only one of the three to play, though even in that scenario it might be DeeJay Dallas serving as the lead ballcarrier. In any case, we should have a better read on this backfield situation after the Seahawks release their active list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.