Adam Schefter said on ESPN's broadcast of "Fantasy Football Now" that he expects Tony Jones -- not Homer -- to draw the start at running back in Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Seahawks list both Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) as questionable for the Week 14 contest, but neither is expected to play, which leaves Jones, Homer and practice-squad call-up Godwin Igwebuike as Seattle's available backfield options. Schefter expects all three backs to play in the contest, but Jones may garner the start even though Homer has routinely worked ahead of him in games when both backs have been available this season. Even if Schefter's prediction comes to pass, Homer could still end up being the more productive fantasy option of the trio -- particularly in PPR leagues -- since he's likely regarded as the most trusted back on passing downs, where he had routinely spelled Walker in previous weeks. The 5-foot-11, 224-pound Jones is more sturdily built and physically profiles as the better back on early downs, but even his hold on that role may be tenuous. After carrying seven times for just 14 yards in last week's win over the Rams, Jones is averaging just 2.7 yards on 66 career carries over three NFL seasons. Jones could have a short leash in the game plan if he's not able to get going early.