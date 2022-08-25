Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that he'd have "no problem" giving Homer snaps on early downs this season, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Homer served as Seattle's third-down back for parts of the past three seasons, seeing 64 carries and 43 targets in 39 games. He's reportedly bulked up a bit -- he's listed at 5-foot-10, 202 pounds -- and could see some work outside of obvious passing situations if Kenneth Walker (abdomen) misses time early in the season. Rashaad Penny is still the lead back and figures to take most of the carries in a Week 1 matchup with the Broncos and old friend Russell Wilson.