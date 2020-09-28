Homer could be in line for more volume following news that Carson suffered a first-degree knee sprain in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Carson went down with a fractured hip in Week 16 last year, making Homer the de facto No. 1 RB until the team signed Marshawn Lynch for a postseason push. Homer was quite effective in place of Carson, especially as a pass-catcher, reeling in 14 of 17 passes for 88 yards over four games, including the postseason. He was a bit inconsistent on the ground, but he's been more dependable this year, recording 39 yards on eight carries (4.9 YPC). Considering Homer and Carlos Hyde both recorded 16 offensive snaps in Week 3, Carroll could determine the lead back in Week 4 versus the Dolphins with a "hot hand" approach, a position he's been fond of in the past. Homer has a competitive advantage with his pass-catching ability -- Hyde caught just 10 passes over 16 games in 2019 -- and his speed (4.48-second 40), although he's about 27 pounds lighter than Hyde. That could make Hyde a better goal-line back if this shapes up as a timeshare, but Homer may get a majority of the work on passing downs.