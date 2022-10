Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Homer (ribs) might be able to practice in about a week, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Seattle placed Homer on its injured reserve list ahead of Week 4, and he's required to sit out of Sunday's game at the Chargers as a result, but that could be all the rest of the time he'll need to miss with his rib injury. When he returns, he'll likely play in a change-of-pace role behind Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas.