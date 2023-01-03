Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Travis Homer (ankle) could return Week 18 against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Homer suffered the injury Week 16 against the Chiefs, and he was unable to suit up in Sunday's win over the Jets. His ability to return would certainly be a boost to the Seahawks' depth at running back in Sunday's pivotal game against the Rams, which they need to win to have a chance to earn a playoff spot.