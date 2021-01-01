Coach Pete Carroll said that Homer (knee) has an opportunity to return from injured reserve in the coming weeks, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

While Homer won't be eligible for reactivation during the regular season given his Dec. 19 placement on IR, the 22-year-old would be able to suit up as soon as the wild-card round. He hasn't appeared in a game since Week 10. However, Seattle could use the extra depth at running back with Carlos Hyde (illness) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) continuing to be beleaguered by health issues of their own.