Homer will be the third running back behind Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise in Sunday's Week 3 game against the Saints with Rashaad Penny (hamstring) declared inactive for the contest.

The rookie sixth-round pick may not get many opportunities for playing time this season, but Penny's absence opens the door for at least a nominal amount of carries behind Carson and Prosise. The University of Miami product flashed in preseason with a team-leading 6.3 yards per carry average, helping him secure a roster spot at final cuts.