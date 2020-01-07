Homer could be in line for a reduced role in Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the Packers after coach Pete Carroll said he anticipates featuring Marshawn Lynch more heavily in the Seahawks' game plan this week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. "He's going to play more this week," Carroll said of Lynch. "He's ready to, and he's had enough time with us. He feels confident about what he's doing and the plan. We can get him in and out of there and have those [Lynch and Homer] really go at it."

In the aftermath of the Week 16 loss to the Cardinals, Homer found himself as the Seahawks' lone healthy option in the backfield after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) succumbed to season-ending injuries. Seattle quickly stocked up on backfield depth by signing a pair of ex-Seahawks in Lynch and Robert Turbin, who had both been out of the league all season. While Turbin hasn't been a factor in his two games since signing with the team, Lynch immediately claimed the No. 2 role behind Homer, playing 29.4 percent of the offensive snaps between the Week 17 win over the 49ers and wild-card victory over the Eagles and totaling 41 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Now that Lynch has gotten some time to get acclimated, Homer looks poised to lose work, especially after the rookie turned in a poor showing last week in Philadelphia. Homer carried 11 times for just 12 yards in the contest and fumbled on his first touch of the game, though Seattle recovered. Even if Lynch dominates the work on the ground, Homer should still serve as Seattle's top pass-catching back in Green Bay.