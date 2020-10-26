Homer picked up a knee contusion in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, per coach Pete Carroll, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Homer took on an increased role after Chris Carson exited with a foot injury, serving as the passing-down alternative to Carlos Hyde. DeeJay Dallas took over that change-of-pace role late in the game, and it turns out the reason for that substitution was an injury to Homer's knee. Homer rushed three times for 10 yards prior to getting hurt, and he'll hope to heal up in time to face San Francisco in Week 8.