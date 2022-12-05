Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Homer (illness) is dealing with a knee sprain, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Homer missed Sunday's win over the Rams due to an illness, but with Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) now both also banged up, his status becomes more crucial heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Panthers. Carroll didn't allude to Homer's chances of being available versus Carolina, though he did note Walker hasn't been ruled out yet after undergoing an MRI on Monday.