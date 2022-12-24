Coach Pete Carroll said Homer suffered an ankle sprain during Saturday' 24-10 loss at Kansas City, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Before he departured in the first half, Homer made a tackle on kick coverage but otherwise didn't earn a carry or target. Kenneth Walker continued to dominate the Seahawks backfield, despite not practicing at all during Week 16 prep due to an ankle injury, en route to 26 rushes for 107 yards and two catches (on two targets) for minus-2 yards. Meanwhile, DeeJay Dallas had two carries for 10 yards and gathered in all six targets for 32 yards. With the health of all three in some question before or after this contest, the situation will be one to monitor as Seattle prepares for its next game Sunday, Jan. 1 versus the Jets.