Homer (ankle) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Homer picked up a sprained ankle this past Saturday at Kansas City and has yet to practice this week as a result of the injury. Meanwhile, the Seahawks' No. 1 running back Kenneth Walker (ankle) followed up Wednesday's DNP with a limited session one day later, and fellow reserve RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle) continued to operate with a cap on his reps. Homer does have one more chance Friday to log some on-field activity, but if he ends up limited or out Sunday versus the Jets, Dallas appears poised to act as the second option out of Seattle's backfield behind Walker.
