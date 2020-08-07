Homer is on track to open the season as Seattle's No. 3 running back, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

A sixth-round pick last year, Homer primarily played special teams until Rashaad Penny (knee) and Chris Carson (hip) suffered season-ending injuries. The rookie then took 15 carries for 78 yards and 11 catches for 56 yards over the final two weeks of the regular season, but he was limited to 57 yards on 17 touches in two playoff games. With Penny likely headed for the PUP list while Carson and Carlos Hyde (shoulder) are expected to be ready for the start of the season, Homer figures to compete for the No. 3 job with college teammate DeeJay Dallas, a rookie fourth-round pick. Dallas is bigger and probably more powerful, but Homer seems to have the edge in terms of speed, experience, receiving skill and pass-blocking skill. Those qualities probably make Homer the better fit in a backfield with Carson and Hyde, whereas another big back like Dallas feels redundant.