Homer rushed four times for 41 yards and caught two of three targets for 33 yards in Saturday's 32-25 preseason loss to the Steelers.

With Rashaad Penny (groin) sitting out, Homer was the second Seahawks running back to take the field after rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker and before DeeJay Dallas. Homer was highly efficient on the ground and through the air. Dallas was also quite impressive, running for 73 yards on 10 carries and catching his lone target for a 17-yard gain. Homer is the superior pass blocker and appears to have the edge in the competition with Dallas for the No. 3 running back spot, though neither player will have much fantasy utility as long as Penny and Walker are healthy.