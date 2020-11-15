Homer should rotate with DeeJay Dallas in Sunday's game against the Rams following news that Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) are out, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Homer looked fully healthy in last week's loss to the Bills. While he gained just 16 yards on six carries, he caught all three targets for 64 yards, including a 50-yard reception. The game script favored him, too, as the Seahawks dug a deep hole right away and passed more than usual, keeping Homer on the field for his pass-blocking acumen. The second-year back out of Miami should have a handful of opportunities this Sunday, especially if it turns into a shootout, but Dallas may have more upside as an early-down and goal-line back.