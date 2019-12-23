Seahawks' Travis Homer: Increased duties on tap
Homer rushed five times for 16 yards and caught six of eight targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Cardinals.
Homer wasn't efficient on the ground with just 3.2 yards per carry, but he led the team in targets. The bigger story, however, is that Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise left the game in the first half, and they've been ruled out for the season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. With Rashaad Penny (knee) already done for the year, Homer is the only remaining healthy running back. The Seahawks will need to call in reinforcements -- Xavier Turner is currently on their practice squad -- but considering Homer didn't play an offensive snap until last week's win over the Panthers, there's no guarantee he's in line for a bell-cow role. The injuries may force coach Pete Carroll to shift away from his typical run-heavy scheme, and it's most likely the backfield turns into a committee. The matchup is favorable, however, as the 49ers have allowed the 10th-highest yards per carry (4.5) this season.
