The Seahawks selected Homer in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 204th overall.

The Miami running back is actually one of the better athletes at his position in this class. Homer tested in the top-10th percentile in both of his jumps and his 40-yard dash was solid at 4.48 seconds. He averaged 6.0 yards per carry over 164 rushes as a junior in 2018 and he brings some pass-catching ability too (37 catches for 405 yards on 56 targets over last two seasons). He could challenge J.D. McKissic for a third-down role in Seattle.