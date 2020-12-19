Homer (knee) has been placed on IR, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Homer is set to miss the rest of the regular season, but at the same time, Seattle's backfield will get a boost down the stretch with Rashaad Penny (knee) having been activated from the PUP list Saturday.
