Homer made the Seahawks' 53-man roster, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The Seahawks used a sixth-round pick on Homer in April's draft, and he led the Seahawks with 6.3 yards per carry in the preseason. Of course, those reps came against second and third-string players, but combine the early production with his intriguing athleticism -- a 40-yard dash of 4.48 seconds and a 39.5-inch vertical -- and the Seahawks are willing to spend time developing him into a dual-threat back.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week