Homer (ribs) exited early against the Falcons on Sunday.
Homer suffered the injury in the first quarter. Although he's No. 3 on the team's depth chart, he still played 45 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 2, and is typically featured on passing downs. If Homer can't return, DeeJay Dallas may step into that role.
