Homer (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Barring some dramatic improvement in his recovery from the ankle sprain leading up to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, Homer will sit out a critical regular-season finale for the Seahawks, who can punch their ticket to the postseason with a win plus a Green Bay loss to Detroit later Sunday. Assuming Homer ends up being inactive for Week 18, the Seahawks will likely turn to DeeJay Dallas to serve as the top change-of-pace option behind lead back Kenneth Walker.