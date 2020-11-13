Homer (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

With Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) still missing practice, Homer is the most experienced 'healthy' member of the backfield. Still, Homer's practice reps were capped Thursday after a full session one day earlier. Considering the situation, Friday's injury report could be clarity to the breakdown of the Seahawks' Week 10 backfield, which may again be paced by DeeJay Dallas if Carson and Hyde are sidelined and Homer is inhibited by his health concern.

