Homer (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
With Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) still missing practice, Homer is the most experienced 'healthy' member of the backfield. Still, Homer's practice reps were capped Thursday after a full session one day earlier. Considering the situation, Friday's injury report could be clarity to the breakdown of the Seahawks' Week 10 backfield, which may again be paced by DeeJay Dallas if Carson and Hyde are sidelined and Homer is inhibited by his health concern.
More News
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Scampers for 80 total yards•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Upgraded to limited in practice•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Listed as non-participant Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: On track to face Bills•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: One carry in win•