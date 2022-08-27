Homer gained five yards on three carries and caught both his targets for 11 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Cowboys.

The fourth-year back mixed in with Deejay Dallas through the first half, although Dallas wound up posting better numbers on the night. Homer still seems set as Seattle's No. 3 RB heading into the regular season, a role that could provide him with more volume than expected in Week 1 as neither Rashaad Penny (COVID-19) nor Kenneth Walker (abdomen) are fully healthy at the moment.