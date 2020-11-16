Homer (knee/thumb) is listed as a limited participant on Monday's injury report, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Homer was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Rams due to a foot injury, so it's encouraging to see that the Seahawks already believe he's ready to resume practicing. With Chris Carson (foot) still sidelined and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) limited, it's possible that Homer could get another chance to draw increased usage if he's healthy enough to face the Cardinals on Thursday.