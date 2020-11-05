Homer (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Homer will be ready for Sunday's game versus the Bills, and his absence from Wednesday's practice doesn't contradict that statement. Homer didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday last week while recovering from a knee contusion, and he was active, albeit in a limited role, against the 49ers. His health seems to be trending in the right direction this week, too, so Homer should be able to handle more reps Sunday. If Chris Carson (foot) is ready to go, however, Homer's role will be reserve for clear passing situations.