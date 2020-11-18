Homer (wrist/knee/thumb) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
The wrist injury was a new addition to Tuesday's injury report, but the 22-year-old running back was a limited participant for the second straight day anyway. If he's able to play through it, his offensive role will diminish profoundly because Carlos Hyde (hamstring) is set to return Thursday against the Cardinals, while Chris Carson (foot) is making good progress toward a return of his own.