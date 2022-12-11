GM John Schneider said on Seattle Sports pregame show that he expects Homer, Tony Jones and Godwin Igwebuike all to get work in the Seahawks backfield Sunday against the Panthers with Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) inactive.

Homer will get a prime opportunity to produce with two of Seattle's top three running backs sidelined. On the season, he's averaged 4.8 YPC on his nine rushes and hauled in 10 of 11 targets for 124 yards and one touchdown, while Jones has just seven carries for 14 yards and two catches (on four targets) for 18 yards. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier Sunday that Jones may start over Homer, but their respective stat lines and Schneider's comment would seem to indicate Homer is the best bet to post the most notable stat line among those available to this backfield Week 14.