Coach Pete Carroll said Homer could get more involved on offense with Rashaad Penny dealing with an ACL sprain, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Penny is expected to miss considerable time due to this injury, so Homer and C.J. Prosise will need to step up behind bell cow Chris Carson. A rookie sixth-round pick, Homer has been active in every game this year but has yet to record an offensive snap, and he's carried just once for 29 yards on a fake punt in Week 13's win over the Vikings. Prosise, on the other hand, has only been active for seven contests but registered 23 touches over those games and figures to be the main beneficiary of Penny's absence, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.