Seahawks' Travis Homer: May garner more offensive work
Coach Pete Carroll said Homer could get more involved on offense with Rashaad Penny dealing with an ACL sprain, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Penny is expected to miss considerable time due to this injury, so Homer and C.J. Prosise will need to step up behind bell cow Chris Carson. A rookie sixth-round pick, Homer has been active in every game this year but has yet to record an offensive snap, and he's carried just once for 29 yards on a fake punt in Week 13's win over the Vikings. Prosise, on the other hand, has only been active for seven contests but registered 23 touches over those games and figures to be the main beneficiary of Penny's absence, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Walking wounded
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Believe It or Not: Benching Rodgers?
Heath Cummings goes through the biggest storylines from Week 14, focusing on what matters for...
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...