Homer recorded minus-1 yard on three carries in Sunday's 38-25 win over the Falcons. He also caught both targets for four yards.

Homer holds the edge over rookie fourth-rounder DeeJay Dallas by virtue of his special-teams abilities, as WR Tyler Lockett has been bumped off and Homer was the primary kick returner Sunday. However, his production on offense was disappointing, albeit in a small sample, so he'll look to rebound in Week 2 when the Patriots come to town.