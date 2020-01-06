Seahawks' Travis Homer: Minimal production vs. Eagles
Homer rushed 11 times for 12 yards and caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's wild-card win over the Eagles.
After an outstanding regular-season finale where Homer averaged 6.2 yards per carry, he was stymied by the Eagles' fierce defensive front. Marshawn Lynch faced similar trouble with just seven yards on six carries, but he punched in a touchdown. Homer seems to have an edge over Lynch in the touch department, and the duo will take on Green Bay in the divisional round. The Packers allowed 120.1 rushing yards per game during the regular season, ranking 23rd in the league.
