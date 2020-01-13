Homer rushed three times for 13 yards and caught two passes for 27 yards in Sunday's 28-23 divisional-round loss to the Packers.

Coach Pete Carroll said Marshawn Lynch would get more work, and the boss stuck to his word. Beast Mode rushed 12 times for 26 yards (2.2 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Homer had a solid game in the limited opportunities he had, and he's setting himself up to make the team again in 2020. The rookie sixth-round pick didn't touch the field on offense until the injuries piled up in Week 15, but he's proved to have pass-catching upside and was utilized on special teams all year. If Chris Carson (hip) and Rashaad Penny (knee) are ready in Week 1, however, Homer will likely stick to special teams next year.