Homer (knee) did not practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Homer appears on track to miss a fourth consecutive contest due to injury, though he at least seems to have recovered from his wrist and thumb issues. Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (toe) are both also tending to injuries of their own, leaving DeeJay Dallas as the only fully healthy running back currently on Seattle's roster.
