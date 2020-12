Homer (wrist/thumb/knee) did not participate during Thursday's practice session, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Homer has been inactive for each of Seattle's past two games, and back-to-back DNPs to commence the practice week provides doubt for his status heading into a matchup against the Giants. Chris Carson (foot) was limited Thursday while Carlos Hyde (toe) sat out, leaving rookie DeeJay Dallas as the team's only injury-free back at the moment.