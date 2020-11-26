Homer (wrist/thumb/knee) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's estimated injury report, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
On Tuesday, coach Pete Carroll relayed Homer is "really sore" and has "a little something going on in his wrist," per Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle. Considering Homer is listed with wrist, thumb and knee concerns for a second straight week, it's no wonder that the second-year running back is hurting at the moment. With Carlos Hyde and DeeJay Dallas healthy, and Chris Carson (foot) seemingly closing in on his first game action since Week 7, the Seahawks can opt to be cautious with Homer. Saturday's injury report may be telling for Homer's odds to suit up Monday in Philadelphia.
