Homer (wrist/thumb/knee) didn't practice Friday, Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Homer is quite banged up at the moment, tending to a trio of injuries. Coach Pete Carroll called Homer "really sore" on Tuesday and noted the running back's wrist in particular as bothersome, according to Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle. The Seahawks may welcome back Chris Carson (foot) to the backfield Monday in Philadelphia, so a cautious approach could be taken with Homer as he continues to recover.
