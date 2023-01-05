Homer (ankle) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Homer sprained his ankle Week 16 at Kansas City, which kept him out of on-field work last week and eventually resulted in inactive status this past Sunday versus the Jets. With no practice reps evident since suffering the injury, he doesn't appear to be in a great spot to play Week 18 against the Rams. Still, because coach Pete Carroll told John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site on Monday that Homer may be able to return for Sunday's game, the running back's status will be one to watch as the week goes on. Notably, position mates Kenneth Walker (ankle/illness) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) also were DNPs on Wednesday, so the team's backfield again is in flux.
