Homer was held out of Sunday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Homer and Carlos Hyde were both unable to practice Sunday, leaving DeeJay Dallas and Patrick Carr as the only available options behind top running back Chris Carson. Barring injury, the 2019 sixth-round pick looks to be in the mix for the No. 3 backfield gig.
More News
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Headed for backup role•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Minimal usage in season-ending loss•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Could take back seat to Lynch•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Minimal production vs. Eagles•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Paces squad in rushing yards•
-
Seahawks' Travis Homer: Set for expanded role•