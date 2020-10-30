Homer (knee) was held out of practice Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Homer came out of Sunday's defeat at Arizona with a knee contusion, but the second-year back was "moving better" by Wednesday, as coach Pete Carroll noted to Dugar. Still, the injury has kept Homer off the field so far this week, and position mates Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) also didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday. Clearly, the Seahawks backfield is in flux, with just one healthy RB (rookie fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas) on the active roster.