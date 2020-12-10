Homer (knee) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
There's no end in sight to Homer's health concerns, which so far have forced three consecutive absences. On a positive note, he rid himself of wrist and thumb issues on Wednesday's report, leaving him with just 'knee' this week. Still, the rest of the backfield is far healthier, so the Seahawks can stand to wait it out with Homer until he's 100 percent. For the time being, the backfield will be the domain of Chris Carson (foot), with Carlos Hyde (toe) and DeeJay Dallas handling any reps that linger.
