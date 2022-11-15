Homer didn't record a carry or a target in Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Buccaneers.
Homer recorded at least one touch in all five games that he suited up for prior to Week 10. However, the Seahawks mostly abandoned the run after falling behind to the Buccaneers early, and rookie Kenneth Walker proved to be an effective pass-catcher with six receptions for 55 yards in this contest. Going forward, Homer is simply an insurance option.
